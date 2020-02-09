No. 24 Colorado uses big second half to sink Stanford

No. 24 Colorado rallied from a 16-point deficit early in the second half, making all eight of its 3-point attempts after halftime, for an 81-74 win Saturday in a Pac-12 game at Boulder, Colo.

Feb 8, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes president Mark Kennedy before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The game was marred by a serious injury to Stanford’s Oscar Da Silva with 8:42 left in the first half. Da Silva lost his balance and banged his head on the court, losing consciousness and cutting his head. He was helped off the court and did not return.

Players from Stanford and Colorado joined in prayer on the court. Colorado’s Evan Battey was visibly shaken in tears. Stanford later announced Da Silva suffered a head laceration that will require stitches.

Three Colorado players scored in double-figures in the second half to fuel the 23-point turnaround. McKinley Wright had 15 of his 21 points, D’Shawn Schwartz had 15 of his 20 and Tyler Bey produced all 11 of his points. Bey also had 12 rebounds, nine after halftime. Battey scored nine of his 13 points after the break.

Colorado (19-5, 8-3 Pac-12) shot 70 percent from the field in the second half and also made 23 of 27 free-throw attempts after going 7 of 13 before the break.

Stanford (16-7, 5-5) made 7 of 11 shots from 3-point range in the second half, but the Cardinal were 6 of 20 from inside the arc and outrebounded 16-8 after halftime.

Jaiden Delaire led the Cardinal with 19 points, and Tyrell Terry added 18. Spencer Jones contributed 14 points, and Isaac White had 12. Delaire, Terry, Jones and White combined to make 12 of 21 shots from beyond the arc.

In the first half, the Buffaloes made only 6 of 21 (28.6 percent) from the field and 3 of 13 (23.1 percent) from 3-point range.

Stanford built its lead to 39-23 with 18:15 left in regulation before Colorado mounted its comeback.

A 16-2 run gave the Buffaloes a 51-49 lead with 10:10 remaining. Colorado made four 3-pointers in that run, including two by Lucas Siewert.

The Buffaloes extend their lead to 63-56 with 6:29 left after Bey made two free throws and Wright nailed a jump shot. Stanford could not get closer than four points afterward.

Colorado outscored Stanford 59-41 in the second half.

