Colorado pulls away to beat Utah in sloppy affair

McKinley Wright IV scored 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Lucas Siewert added 13 to lift Colorado to a 67-55 victory over Utah on Friday night at the Coors Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

George King finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Colorado (13-10, 5-6 Pac-12) snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Utes dating back to 2014.

Utah (13-9, 5-6) could never get on track offensively when it counted. None of the Utes scored in double figures, and as a team, they shot just 35 percent from the field. David Collette led the team with eight points.

Both teams struggled on offense during the first half. Utah shot just 9-of-33 from the field before halftime -- including 2-of-14 from the perimeter. Colorado struggled to capitalize on the bad shooting until late in the half because the Buffaloes had trouble holding onto the ball. They gave up six turnovers in the first 14 minutes.

Colorado went up for good when Wright and King made back-to-back baskets to ignite a 12-0 run that gave the Buffaloes a 29-20 edge in the first minute of the second half.

Utah did not score for more than seven minutes spanning the first and second half after Gabe Bealer drilled a 3-pointer with 5:17 remaining before halftime. Justin Bibbins finally made a three-point play to end the drought two minutes into the second half.

It didn’t get much better for the Utes from there. Siewert drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to push Colorado’s lead to 40-27. King tacked on a 3-pointer of his own and a pair of free throws to give the Buffaloes a 52-35 cushion with 8:13 left.

Colorado eventually led by as many as 21 points after King drained a jumper to make it 63-42 with 4:15 to go.

