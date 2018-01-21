Nowell, Thybulle lead Washington past Colorado

The Washington Huskies used a 14-point run in the first half to take a double-digit lead and then held Colorado at arm’s length throughout the second half en route to a 72-62 Pac-12 Conference victory over the Buffaloes on Saturday at Coors Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

Jaylen Nowell had a game-high 19 points and Matisse Thybulle added 18 for the Huskies (14-6, 4-3 Pac-12), who earned a road split after having lost at Utah on Thursday.

Washington has split all three of its two-game series so far in conference play.

Tyler Bey had 14 points for Colorado (12-8, 4-4), which had opened 3-0 in Pac-12 play at home with wins over Arizona State, Arizona and, most recently, Washington State on Thursday night.

Washington extended a nine-point halftime lead to 13 on two occasions in the second half, the last time on a 3-pointer by Thybulle with 5:21 to go that made it 63-50.

Colorado scored the game’s next six points to get within 63-56 on a three-point play by McKinley Wright IV with 3:35 still to go, but Nowell dropped in a layup on Washington’s ensuing possession to short-circuit the Buffaloes’ rally.

David Crisp had 14 points and Noah Dickerson contributed a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double for the Huskies, who added a fourth impressive road win to a list that already had included Kansas, USC and Washington State.

Dickerson’s rebound total was a game-high and Thybulle completed a double-double of his own with 10 boards, as the Huskies outrebounded the Buffaloes 50-34.

George King and Dallas Walton had 13 points apiece, and McKinley Wright and Dominique Collier 10 each for Colorado, which had beaten Washington in four of its previous five visits.

Bey had a team-high 11 rebounds for the Buffaloes.

Riding the momentum of a two-game winning streak, Colorado scored the game’s first seven points and led 18-9 before Washington turned things around with a 14-0 burst just past the midpoint of the first half. Dominic Green and Thybulle connected on 3-pointers to get the rally rolling.

Green had a pair of 3-pointers in the half, which ended with the Huskies up nine, 36-27. Washington made five of its eight 3-point attempts in the half, while Colorado missed 10 of its 12.

