Washington holds off Colorado's comeback attempt

Jaylen Nowell scored 19 points, David Crisp had 16, and the Washington Huskies held on to beat the Colorado Buffaloes 77-70 in Boulder, Colo., on Saturday night.

D’Shawn Schwartz scored a career-high 22 points and Tyler Bey had 15 for Colorado, who lost guard McKinley Wright IV in the first half.

Colorado missed its first seven shots and didn’t score for the first five minutes of the game. The Huskies hit their first four shots and built a 12-0 lead before the Buffaloes finally scored on Bey’s jumper.

Colorado cut the deficit to five on Lucas Siewert’s layup with 13:21 left in the half, but the Huskies (12-4, 3-0 Pac-12) built the lead back up to 12 on a 3-pointer from Matisse Thybulle with 8:07 left in the first half.

Wright was hurt on the play. He stayed down on the court initially before being helped to the bench and then to the locker room, bent over and favoring his left shoulder. He did not return.

Despite losing Wright, the Buffaloes cut the deficit to 30-25. Washington responded with a 12-3 run to take its biggest lead of the first half, 42-28, with 2:51 left. The Huskies led by 13 at the break.

Crisp pushed the lead to 52-37 early in the second half, but Colorado made a push to get back into it.

Evan Battey and Daylen Kountz led a 14-4 run that pulled the Buffaloes back within five, 56-51, with 12:31 left in the game. After Noah Dickerson hit two free throws, Bey’s layup bade it 58-53.

Dominic Green quieted the crowd with a corner 3-pointer, but Colorado came roaring back. Schwartz hit a 3-pointer and four foul shots to get the Buffaloes within 63-60 with 7:57 left.

After an empty possession for Washington, Battey’s layup made it 63-62.

Nowell responded with a layup and two free throws to push Washington’s lead back to five, but Siewert hit a layup with 3:44 left to get Colorado within 70-67.

Thybulle hit three free throws after he was fouled by Siewert on a 3-point attempt with 3:18 left, and the Huskies closed it out.

—Field Level Media