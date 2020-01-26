Bey returns to lead No. 23 Colorado past Washington

Tyler Bey returned from an injury and led a balanced attack with 16 points as No. 23 Colorado cruised to a 76-62 victory against visiting Washington on Saturday night in a Pacific-12 game in Boulder, Colo.

Jan 25, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; A bronze statue of the University of Colorado Buffaloes mascot is seen outside of the CU Events Center before a game against the Washington Huskies. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

McKinley Wright IV added 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds and Lucas Siewert came off the bench to score 12 points for the Buffaloes, who snapped a five-game losing streak against Washington that dated to Jan. 20, 2018.

Bey, whose cousin Jamal plays for the Huskies, missed Thursday’s 78-56 win over Washington State with a finger injury.

Colorado (16-4, 5-2) remains in a second-place tie in the Pac-12 with No. 12 Oregon and USC, trailing only Stanford (4-1 in the conference).

Freshman forward Isaiah Stewart led the Huskies (12-9, 2-6) with 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the field to go with eight rebounds. Nahziah Carter and RaeQuan Battle each scored 12 for Washington, which is tied with Oregon State for last place in the conference.

Washington freshman Jaden McDaniels, a McDonald’s All-American in high school who is considered a potential lottery pick in this year’s NBA draft, battled foul trouble and ineffectiveness and played just nine minutes. He scored two points on 1-for-6 shooting and the Huskies were outscored by 18 points while he was in the game.

Shane Gatling, who had a team-high five assists, scored all nine of his points in the first half as the Buffaloes took a 51-33 advantage into intermission. Colorado shot 19 of 36 from the field in the first half, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Dallas Walton and Maddox Daniels also did all their scoring in the first half for the Buffaloes, with seven and six points, respectively.

Stewart (16 points) and Battle (12) combined for 28 of Washington’s 33 points before the intermission.

The Huskies pulled within 10 points, 66-56, on a Stewart layup with 6:38 remaining, but they were unable to get any closer.

—Field Level Media