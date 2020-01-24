No. 23 Colorado rolls in 2nd half, crushes Washington St.

EditorsNote: Corrects time, score of three-point play in penultimate graf; other minor edits

Jan 23, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of an altitude sign inside the CU Events Center before the game between the Washington State Cougars against the Colorado Buffaloes Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Siewert had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Evan Battey added 12 points and 10 boards, and No. 23 Colorado beat Washington State 78-56 in Boulder, Colo., on Thursday night.

D’Shawn Schwartz added 13 points and McKinley Wright IV had 10 points and 10 assists for the Buffaloes (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12).

CJ Elleby scored 15 points and Daron Henson had 13 for the Cougars (12-8, 3-4). Washington State scored just six points in the final 12:12 of the game.

The Cougars’ Isaac Bonton hit the first basket of the second half but a layup by Wright, a 3-pointer by Shane Gatling and a layup by Battey gave Colorado a 47-36 lead with 16:04 left.

Washington State slowly got back within striking distance. Elleby scored five straight points and Henson hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 49-44. Bonton’s 3-pointer made it 54-50 but then the Buffaloes started to pull away while the Cougars went cold.

Wright hit a jumper and, after Bonton missed a layup, Siewert’s 3-pointer stretched the advantage to 59-50. Elleby split two free throws, then the teams traded empty possessions before Maddox Daniels made a 3-pointer and Daylen Kountz hit a jumper to put the Buffaloes up 64-51 with 8:48 remaining.

Washington State missed nine straight field goals and had two turnovers during a stretch without a basket that lasted 6:46. Jervae Robinson broke the drought with a 3-pointer with 5:26 left.

Daniels answered with a 3-pointer and Battey hit a layup off an offensive rebound to make it 71-53 before the final media timeout. Siewert sank four straight free throws and Dallas Walton converted a three-point play with little more than a minute left to put Colorado up 25.

The Buffaloes hit 50 percent of their shots in the first half and led by as many as seven after a 10-2 run. The Cougars got back within 36-33 on a three-point play by Noah Williams. Wright made two free throws with one second left to give Colorado a 38-33 lead at intermission.

