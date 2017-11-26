King’s double-double leads Colorado over Air Force

George King posted a double-double as Colorado downed Air Force 81-69 on Sunday afternoon at the Pepsi Center in Boulder, Colo.

The senior guard scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Buffaloes remain unbeaten at 6-0. King fell just two points shy of equaling his career-best.

Air Force (3-2) kept it close in the first half, taking a 34-33 lead into the break. Ryan Manning led the Falcons with 17 points and five rebounds. Frank Toohey added 15 points and four boards for the Falcons.

Colorado pulled away in the second half, leading by as many as 12 points. McKinley Wright IV added 19 points for the Buffs. The freshman has scored in double digits in each of his first six career games.

Nine of the 10 Buffs who suited up, scored. Colorado shot 48.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. Air Force countered with 43.1 percent shooting, including 42.3 percent from 3-point range (11 of 26).

The Buffs won on the glass, doubling up Air Force with 41 rebounds to the Falcons’ 21 boards. That included a 12-4 advantage in offensive rebounds, which resulted in 15 second-chance points for the Buffaloes.

Colorado returns to the hardwood on Saturday with a trip to Fort Collins to take on Colorado State. Air Force travels on Wednesday to Terre Haute, Ind., and a matchup with Indiana State.