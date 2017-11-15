FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
King helps Colorado rout Denver
#US College Basketball
November 15, 2017

King helps Colorado rout Denver

King helps Colorado rout Denver

George King scored 11 points and pulled-down a game-high seven rebounds as Colorado downed Denver 89-62 on Tuesday night in Boulder, Colo.

The Buffaloes moved to 2-0 thanks to strong play from their guards, led by the senior King and junior Namon Wright, who paced all Colorado scorers with 14 points.

Four Buffs scored in double-digits, including from McKinley Wright IV. The freshman guard topped the 10 points he scored in his collegiate debut by posting 12 against the Pioneers. Sophomore guard Deleon Brown added 13 points.

The Pioneers (0-2) kept the game close in the first half before Colorado pulled away to take a 43-33 advantage at the break. Thad Boyle’s squad didn’t relent from there, leading by as many as 27 points in the second half.

Denver’s Daniel Amigo and Joe Rosga demonstrated what made the duo members of the Summit League’s all-preseason team, dropping 22 and 15 points, respectively.

The Buffs shot 53.2 percent from the field to Denver’s 42.1 percent.

Colorado defeated Northern Colorado 66-51 in the season opener. The Buffs next play Quinnipiac in the Paradise Jam on Friday in Lynchburg, Va.

