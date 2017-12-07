Colorado thwarts New Mexico

George King and freshman McKinley Wright IV each posted a double-double as Colorado outlasted New Mexico 75-57 on Wednesday night at Coors Event Center in Boulder, Colo.

King had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Wright contributed 12 points and 10 boards as the Buffaloes upped their season record to 7-1.

Dominique Collier led the Buffaloes with 16 points.

New Mexico (3-6) dropped its second straight and sixth in its last seven games.

The Lobos used 10 different scorers to pester the Buffaloes. Anthony Mathis, however, was the only to reach double figures with 15 points.

Jachai Simmons’ dunk with 10:57 left cut the Lobos’ deficit to one point at 49-48, but they were unable to take their first lead. Simmons closed out the game with seven points.

Antino Jackson, Makuach Maluach and Joe Furstinger each scored six points.

Furstinger led New Mexico with seven rebounds. Colorado won on the glass, however, outrebounding New Mexico 58 to 30.

The Buffaloes shot 50 from the floor, including 60 from three-point range. New Mexico struggled to overcome 30 percent shooting (29 percent 3-pointers).

Dane Kuiper fouled out for New Mexico with six points and two rebounds in 13 minutes. Dallas Walton (two points, eight rebounds) and King each fouled out for Colorado.

Next up for Colorado is its toughest test of the season on Dec. 9 against No. 13 Xavier in Cincinnati.

New Mexico returns to DreamStyle Arena to face New Mexico State for the second time this year. The Aggies bested the Lobos by 19 points in their first meeting on Nov. 17 in Las Cruces.