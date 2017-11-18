Wright’s heroics helps Colorado edge Quinnipiac

McKinley Wright IV hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left as Colorado erased a 13-point deficit in a little more than five minutes to pull out a 70-69 win over Quinnipiac in the opening round of the Paradise Jam at Vines Center in Lynchburg, Va.

Wright made two 3-pointers in the final 16 seconds, and the Bobcats missed three of their last four free-throws as Colorado (3-0) outscored Quinnipiac 8-1 over the final 54 seconds.

Colorado was 5-for-5 over the final 1:23 after starting the second half 7-for-26.

The Bobcats’ Cameron Young scored six points during a 12-2 Quinnipiac run that gave the Bobcats a 60-47 lead with 5:25 remaining.

Young, a 6-foot-6 guard, scored a game-high 26 points and added 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Quinnipiac (1-2) scored the first four points of the second half and extended its lead to 48-41 when Young tipped in his own missed layup with 13:02 to go.

The Bobcats made 8 of 16 shots to start the second half after going 8-for-33 in the first.

Wright IV led the Buffaloes, who were 12-for-31 from the floor in the second half, with 21 points. Namon Wright added 16 points off the bench for Colorado.

The Buffaloes were just 4-for-20 from 3-point range.

Colorado looked like it might pull away in the first half, but could not shake the Bobcats.

Four different times the Buffaloes led by at least seven, but each time Quinnipiac had an answer.

Colorado shot 51.9 percent in the first half, but was 1 of 8 from 3-point range and committed 11 turnovers. The Bobcats turned it over just three times.

Colorado led 32-29 at the half.

Paradise Jam, which normally takes place in the U.S. Virgin Islands, was relocated to the campus of Liberty University after the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Colorado will face the Wake Forest-Drake winner in Saturday’s semifinals, while Quinnipiac will take on the loser.