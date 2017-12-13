San Diego gets road win at Colorado

Isaiah Wright scored 20 points as San Diego recorded a 69-59 win over Colorado on Tuesday night at the Coors Event Center in Boulder, Colo.

The junior guard connected on 3 of 4 attempts from beyond the arc as the Toreros used 39.1 percent shooting from 3-point range (40.8 percent from the floor) to improve to 8-2 on the season.

The Buffaloes dropped to 7-3 with their second loss in as many games.

All told, four San Diego players scored in double figures to guide the Toreros to their third consecutive win. Tyler Williams contributed 13 points, while Isaiah Pineiro and Olin Carter III each added 10 points.

Colorado kept things close in the first half before the Toreros pulled away with a late run to take a 29-21 lead into the break.

Wright and San Diego continued their hot shooting to begin the second half, pushing the lead to 16 points.

Colorado chipped away at the deficit, cutting the margin to five points with five minutes to play as San Diego found itself in foul trouble. Four Toreros rung up at least four fouls en route to 23 team fouls. Colorado guard Deleon Brown fouled out with six points.

George King posted a double-double to lead Colorado with 14 points and 11 rebounds. McKinley Wright IV added 12 points.

The Buffaloes, however, couldn’t overcome 25.9 percent shooting, including a paltry 3 of 18 (16.7 percent) from 3-point range. Colorado ultimately was doomed by two scoreless stretches of more than five minutes each in the second half.

Colorado is back in action on Friday in Boulder, playing host to South Dakota State. San Diego returns home on Saturday for a matchup versus North Texas.