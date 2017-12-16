Colorado gets past South Dakota State in 2 OT

McKinley Wright IV had a double-double to help Colorado outlast South Dakota State 112-103 in two overtimes on Friday night at Coors Event Center in Boulder, Colo.

Wright’s layup with 2:10 remaining in the second overtime put Colorado up for good in a game that witnessed 10 ties.

The freshman guard posted career bests for points (30) and assists (11) as the Buffaloes snapped a two-game skid to improve to 8-3. South Dakota State falls to 9-5 with its first loss in the last three games.

The Buffaloes led by as many as 11 points in the first half, en route to a 43-36 lead heading into the break.

South Dakota State, however, stormed back in the second half behind Mike Daum’s double-double. The junior forward had 37 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Jackrabbits, who took their first lead with 7:31 left in regulation.

David Jenkins added 31 points and was 7 of 12 from 3-point range for South Dakota State.

Wright’s putback placed Colorado up 86-84 with six seconds remaining, but a Lazar Nikolic foul put Daum on the line and he tied the score at the end of regulation.

Nikolic fouled out with two points and four rebounds.

Both teams swapped 6-0 runs in the first overtime to force a second OT tied with the score tied at 94.

George King scored 17 points for Colorado, which had six players reach double figures.

Wright missed a triple-double by one rebound with nine boards.

Colorado shot 54 percent from the field to South Dakota State’s 44 percent. Both team were dangerous from the beyond the arc, with the Buffaloes shooting 48 percent and the Jackrabbits 45 percent.