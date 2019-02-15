No. 9 Houston wins ninth straight

Dejon Jarreau scored a game-high 18 points off the bench, and Armoni Brooks added 12 as the visiting No. 9 Houston Cougars staved off a late rally to defeat the Connecticut Huskies 71-63 in an American Athletic Conference contest Thursday night in Storrs, Conn.

Feb 14, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson watches from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Huskies in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Cougars (24-1, 11-1) extended their winning streak to nine. The Huskies (13-12, 4-8) lost their third in a row.

Houston used a 7-0 run at the start of the second half to extend its biggest lead to 10 with 16:38 left to play. The Cougars later went on an 8-0 spurt to lead 49-33 with 11:52 remaining. UConn cut Houston’s lead to six with 2:28 left on the clock but could get no closer.

The Cougars won despite just 10 points - all in the second half — from leading scorer Corey Davis Jr. and a scant 11 trips to the free throw line. UConn, meanwhile, went to the free throw line 25 times but converted just 14 attempts.

Houston made its first free throw with less than 2 minutes to play.

The Cougars went 11-for-21 from the 3-point line and shot 48.1 percent from the floor. They also recorded 18 assists, with Jarreau leading the team with seven. Houston got 42 points from its bench.

UConn was led by Christian Vital’s 15 points and Sidney Wilson’s 12. Tarin Smith added 10.

Houston took a 32-29 lead into halftime after a plodding first 20 minutes for both teams.

Davis took just one shot in the first half.

Jarreau came off the bench to dish six assists for in the half for the Cougars, who tallied helpers on all but two of its 13 baskets in the first half. Jarreau was one of four Cougars with six points as the Cougars mustered 21 points from their bench.

The Cougars hit 6-of-10 from the 3-point line but didn’t attempt a free throw. UConn, meanwhile, went to the line 12 times but made just five in the half.

At halftime, Vital led UConn with eight points but all seven Huskies scored in the first half.

UConn guard Alterique Gilbert missed his fifth consecutive game with a sore shoulder.

Houston continues its two-game road swing at last-place Tulane on Sunday. UConn has a week off before playing at SMU on Feb. 21.

—Field Level Media