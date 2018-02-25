Memphis holds off UConn for 4th straight win

Jamal Johnson and Mike Parks Jr. scored 18 points apiece as the Memphis Tigers extended their winning streak to four games with an 83-79 victory over host Connecticut on Sunday.

Raynere Thornton added 16 points for Memphis (18-11, 9-7 American Athletic Conference). The Tigers shot 27 of 55 from the field, while the Huskies made 29 of 50 shots.

Memphis suffered a huge setback when league-leading scorer Jeremiah Martin was ruled out for the season with a broken foot. Martin, who averaged 18.9 points per game, suffered the injury during the Tigers’ 91-85 victory over No. 23 Houston on Thursday. He will undergo surgery Tuesday.

Jalen Adams had 25 points and Christian Vital scored 17 for the Huskies (13-16, 6-10).

The Tigers won the previous meeting 73-49 on Jan.16 at FedEx Forum. This time, Memphis had a 23-point lead on a free throw by Jimario River midway through the second half before holding off a late rally by the Huskies.

Connecticut gained some momentum and cut the margin to 66-53 on a 3-pointer by Adams, who was back in the starting lineup after missing the previous game against No. 11 Cincinnati.

The Huskies pulled to within 71-61 on a jumper and free throw by Vital. Memphis was rattled and Adams’ 3-pointer cut the margin to 73-64 with 3:06 remaining. Antwoine Anderson (10 points) made a layup and free throw that pulled the Huskies to 81-75 with 11.9 seconds left.

Memphis had another crucial turnover that led to a layup by Adams that cut the margin to four points. However, Kareem Brewton (12 points) sealed the win with a pair of free throws for Memphis.

Connecticut was playing at Gampel Pavilion for the first time since Feb. 7. The Huskies fell to 11-4 on their home court this season.

A 3-pointer by Anderson gave the Huskies a 23-13 lead midway through the opening half. The Tigers missed 10 of their opening 16 shots, were 1 of 7 from beyond the arc and were held scoreless for more than five minutes.

Memphis adjusted to Connecticut’s zone defense and took a 27-26 lead on a 3-pointer by Malik Rhodes with 5:41 left.

Another 3-pointer by Johnson in the final minute increased the margin to 41-31 at the break.

