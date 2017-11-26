Barford, Jones fuel Arkansas in rout of UConn

Jaylen Barford scored 24 points, leading Arkansas to a 102-67 rout of Connecticut on Sunday in a PK80 tournament game at Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

C.J. Jones scored 19 points off the bench, and Daryl Macon added 16 for the Razorbacks (5-1), who bounced back from a loss to No. 9 North Carolina on Friday.

Junior guard Jalen Adams scored 25 points, and junior guard Terry Larrier added 18 for the Huskies (4-2).

Arkansas never trailed and put away the Huskies with a 27-10 run to open the second half. Barford knocked down a pair of early 3-pointers, and Darius Hall hit a layup to cap the run and give the Razorbacks a 72-41 lead with 10 minutes left in the second half.

Barford finished 9 of 12 from the field, with four 3-pointers.

After falling behind early, UConn never mounted a serious challenge and dropped its second straight game in blowout fashion. The Huskies lost 77-57 to No. 4 Michigan State on Friday.

The Razorbacks stormed out to a big lead, with Jones knocking down a 3-pointer to give Arkansas a 25-10 advantage 10 minutes into the first half.

Arkansas led 45-31 at halftime, behind 16 points from Barford.

Arkansas shot 60.0 percent from the field and made 11 3-pointers. The 102 points are a season high for the Razorbacks, who have a week off before traveling to Houston on Dec. 2.

The Huskies were outrebounded 42-26.

Connecticut returns home to host Columbia on Wednesday.