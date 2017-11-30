UConn survives against Columbia in OT

Christian Vital scored a game-high 29 points, including four in the final minute, as Connecticut rallied for a 77-73 overtime victory over Columbia on Wednesday night in Storrs, Conn.

The Huskies trailed for most of the game thanks to the play of Columbia forward Lukas Meisner, who finished with a team-best 25 points.

But Vital came up big in overtime. Antwoine Anderson (14 points) gave Connecticut (5-2) the lead for good at 73-71 on two free throws with 1:39 left.

Vital then made it 75-71 on a jumper with 54 seconds left. His biggest plays came in the final moments when he made a steal with 1.5 seconds left as Columbia was trying for a game-tying shot.

Vital was fouled on the play and made two free throws for the 77-73 final.

Meisner made three 3-pointers in the first half as Columbia (1-5) took charge with a 19-4 run that gave the Lions a 31-16 lead with just under seven minutes left.

Columbia stayed in command and took a 41-30 halftime lead. The lead stayed in double figures for the first part of the second half until Connecticut slowly began chipping away.

The Huskies took the lead at 61-60 when Vital made two free throws with 2:14 remaining.

The game swung back and forth until Quinton Adlesh gave Columbia a 65-63 lead on a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left. Jalen Adams tied it for Connecticut on a jumper with 14 seconds left that led to overtime.