FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UConn survives against Columbia in OT
Sections
Featured
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Autos
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Big Brother looms as Supreme Court tackles cellphone dispute
Supreme Court
Big Brother looms as Supreme Court tackles cellphone dispute
Scientists take major step toward creating artificial life
Science
Scientists take major step toward creating artificial life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 30, 2017 / 3:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UConn survives against Columbia in OT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UConn survives against Columbia in OT

Christian Vital scored a game-high 29 points, including four in the final minute, as Connecticut rallied for a 77-73 overtime victory over Columbia on Wednesday night in Storrs, Conn.

The Huskies trailed for most of the game thanks to the play of Columbia forward Lukas Meisner, who finished with a team-best 25 points.

But Vital came up big in overtime. Antwoine Anderson (14 points) gave Connecticut (5-2) the lead for good at 73-71 on two free throws with 1:39 left.

Vital then made it 75-71 on a jumper with 54 seconds left. His biggest plays came in the final moments when he made a steal with 1.5 seconds left as Columbia was trying for a game-tying shot.

Vital was fouled on the play and made two free throws for the 77-73 final.

Meisner made three 3-pointers in the first half as Columbia (1-5) took charge with a 19-4 run that gave the Lions a 31-16 lead with just under seven minutes left.

Columbia stayed in command and took a 41-30 halftime lead. The lead stayed in double figures for the first part of the second half until Connecticut slowly began chipping away.

The Huskies took the lead at 61-60 when Vital made two free throws with 2:14 remaining.

The game swung back and forth until Quinton Adlesh gave Columbia a 65-63 lead on a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left. Jalen Adams tied it for Connecticut on a jumper with 14 seconds left that led to overtime.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.