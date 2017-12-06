Syracuse takes down Connecticut

Tyus Battle scored 22 points and Matthew Moyer had 18, one more than his total for the young season coming in, to power Syracuse to a 72-63 nonconference victory over Connecticut in the second game of the Jimmy V Classic doubleheader on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

No. 4 Villanova defeated No. 12 Gonzaga 88-72 in the opening game.

Battle also had three assists and three steals for the Orange (7-1), who were coming off their only loss, to No. 2 Kansas in the Hoophall Invitational in Miami.

Moyer, a sophomore who sat out last year because of injury, came into the game averaging 2.7 points and 4.0 rebounds, with 11 points coming in one game, against Toledo. He went 7 of 8 from the floor and also had seven rebounds and two steals.

Oshae Brissett had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Orange, who had surrendered 34 3-pointers against their ever-present 2-3 zone defense in the last three games but yielded just seven (in 18 attempts) in this game.

Jalen Adams, coming off a 31-point game against Monmouth, led the Huskies (6-3) with 22 points. Christian Vital scored 17 and Terry Larrier 14.

This was the third straight year (the second in a row at Madison Square Garden) the former Big East rivals played, Syracuse now is in the ACC and UConn in the American Athletic Conference.

Syracuse leads the all-time series 56-38 and maintains a 9-7 advantage over their old rivals at Madison Square Garden.

UConn hosts Coppin State on Saturday and Syracuse welcomes Colgate to the Carrier Dome the same day.