Arkansas dumps CSU for 6th straight win

Mason Jones scored 16 points, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and Isaiah Joe added 14 points each, and Arkansas beat Colorado State 98-74 on Wednesday night in Fort Collins, Colo.

Daniel Gafford had 12 points, Reggie Chaney contributed 11, and Joe Harris scored eight points and added 12 assists for Arkansas (6-1). The Razorbacks have won six straight after a season-opening loss to Texas.

Kendle Moore and J.D. Paige led the Rams (4-5) with 16 points each. Nico Carvacho had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Colorado State, which lost its fourth game in a row.

Arkansas led by 11 at the half but quickly added to the margin to start the second half. Joe got things going with two 3-pointers in the first 52 seconds, Adrio Bailey hit a layup and Jones sank two free throws to put the Razorbacks up 54-34 with 17:45 left.

Moore scored four points and Paige hit a 3-pointer to get the lead under 20, but Arkansas kept pushing. Gafford scored six consecutive Arkansas points to give the Razorbacks a 65-43 lead.

The Rams came back to make it close. A trio of 3-pointers fueled a 13-0 run that cut Arkansas’ lead to 65-56 with 13:11 remaining.

Harris broke the scoreless streak with a jumper, but Colorado State got within 67-60 on Moore’s layup before Arkansas responded again.

Gafford had a dunk to start a run and another later in a run of 13 straight points by the Razorbacks that made it 80-60 with 8:13 remaining.

The Rams made one last surge, getting within 85-69 with 4:25 left, but they never seriously threatened to get back into it.

The game was close for the first part of the opening half but the Razorbacks used a 9-0 run to go up 27-13 midway through. After two free throws by Paige, Arkansas scored five more to lead 32-15, its biggest lead of the first half.

Moore hit a 3-pointer to start a 6-1 run by Colorado State, but Embery-Simpson drilled a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left before halftime to give the Razorbacks a 44-33 lead at intermission.

