Caroline racks up 40 as No. 6 Nevada routs Colorado State

Senior power forward Jordan Caroline scored 30 of his season-high 40 points in the first half to lead No. 6 Nevada to a 98-82 victory over host Colorado State on Wednesday night in Mountain West Conference play at Fort Collins, Colo.

Feb 6, 2019; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack forward Jordan Caroline (24) shoots against Colorado State Rams guard Kris Martin (30) and center Nico Carvacho (32) in the first half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Caroline also collected 12 rebounds to record his 14th double-double of the season and 41st of his career. He broke the Mountain West career mark of 40 double-doubles shared by Utah’s Andrew Bogut (2003-05) and San Diego State’s Kawhi Leonard (2009-11).

Senior Caleb Martin added 25 points as the Wolf Pack (22-1, 9-1 MW) won their eighth straight game.

Junior center Nico Carvacho recorded 24 points and 17 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season and 28th of his career for the Rams (9-14, 4-6).

Senior guard J.D. Paige scored 13 points, while junior guard Anthony Masinton-Bonner and freshman forward Adam Thistlewood tallied 10 apiece for CSU.

Nevada shot 47 percent from the field, including 8 of 22 from 3-point range. The Wolf Pack committed just five turnovers.

The Rams also took good care of the ball with eight turnovers while shooting 56.9 percent from the field, including 5 of 16 from behind the arc.

Colorado State trailed by as many as 17 in the first half before making a charge in the second half.

Masinton-Bonner drained a 3-pointer to pull the Rams within 65-62 with 13:48 left.

Nevada answered with an 11-4 run, with Martin scoring the last five to increase the lead to 76-66 with 10:39 remaining.

Colorado State fought back to within 85-78 on Paige’s jumper with 3:59 left, but then went more than three minutes between field goals.

Caroline hit two free throws with 1:27 left to reach 40 points and give Nevada a 90-80 advantage en route to closing it out. Caroline’s career high is 45.

Caroline was 9 of 11 from field — making all six 3-point attempts — and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in his 30-point first half to help the Wolf Pack to a 52-41 lead at the break.

Caroline made five 3-pointers over the first 10:34 as Nevada took a 34-20 lead.

The lead reached 17 at 50-33 when Caroline converted a three-point play with 2:30 remaining. The Rams closed with an 8-2 run to trail by 11 at the half.

—Field Level Media