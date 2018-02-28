Creighton clobbers DePaul 82-57

Marcus Foster pumped in a game-high 20 points in his last home game Tuesday night as Creighton followed up its upset win over Villanova on Saturday with an 82-57 rout of DePaul at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb.

Khyri Thomas added 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Bluejays (21-9, 10-7 Big East), while Ty-Shon Alexander tallied 13 points in a reserve role. Creighton was typically efficient offensively, canning 52.5 percent from the field and drilling 12 of 29 3-point tries.

“I think we got going in transition early, and that helped us,” Bluejays coach Greg McDermott said in a Fox Sports 1 postgame interview.

Max Strus paced the Blue Demons (11-18, 4-13) with 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Eli Cain and reserve Paul Reed each hit for 11 points.

The Bluejays led for all but 51 seconds of the game, removing whatever doubt existed from the outcome by going on a 15-5 outburst to open the second half. Foster capped that run with a 3-pointer for a 58-38 advantage with 14:55 left.

Creighton pushed the lead as high as 30 points in the last two minutes as it polished off a season sweep of DePaul. The Blue Demons made just 9 of 30 field-goal attempts after halftime, finishing the evening at 22 of 62 (35.4 percent).

Creighton got off to a quick start on its Senior Night, establishing a 22-12 lead just over seven minutes into the game as Foster stole the ball and dunked. The margin reached 13 with 9:37 left in the half as Thomas drained two free throws for a 30-17 advantage.

When Davion Mintz canned a layup with 5:31 remaining in the half, the Bluejays led 41-24 and were on a pace to score well over 100 points. However, DePaul finally got a bit of traction toward the half’s end, holding Creighton to two points for its remainder.

Marin Maric scored on a layup with 27 seconds left in the half, drawing the Blue Demons within 43-33 at intermission.

