Foster's big first half boosts Creighton past Georgetown

Marcus Foster scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half to lead Creighton past Georgetown 85-77 on Saturday night in Omaha, Neb.

Khyri Thomas had 22 points and Toby Hegner added 16 for the Bluejays, who have won three of their past four games. Creighton (17-5, 7-3 Big East) improved to 13-0 at home.

Georgetown (13-8, 3-7) trailed by 16 points in the second half but fought back into the game. A 3-pointer by Jonathan Mulmore pulled the Hoyas within 68-67 with 4:12 remaining. Hegner answered on the ensuing possession with another shot from beyond the arc.

A steal, layup and free throw by Thomas gave Creighton some breathing room, 74-70, with 2:57 left. The Bluejays forced a turnover and increased the margin to six on a jumper by Davion Mintz.

Creighton then made 9 of 10 free throws in the final two minutes to close out the win. The Bluejays shot 27 of 51 (52.9 percent) from the field for the game.

Jahvon Blair led Georgetown with 21 points off the bench. Marcus Derrickson added 17 points for the Hoyas, who have lost two straight and three of their past four.

Foster made consecutive 3-pointers that capped a 16-0 run, and Creighton led 46-33 at the break.

The Hoyas, who average 78.1 points per game, cut the margin to 48-39 on a jumper by Kaleb Johnson with 16:50 remaining in the game. However, Hegner answered for the Bluejays with a 3-pointer.

Creighton remained in control, and a layup and free throw by Ronnie Harrell Jr. boosted the margin to 54-41 with 13:37 left. After another Georgetown turnover, Mitch Ballock hit a 3-pointer that provided a 16-point edge.

The Hoyas pulled within 61-52 after Bluejays coach Greg McDermott was given a technical foul for arguing about a call. Creighton was held without a field goal for more than five minutes, and Georgetown cut the margin to 62-56 on a jumper by Blair with just under nine minutes remaining.

Creighton swept the regular-season series for the first time after also knocking off the Hoyas 90-66 in Washington on Jan. 6.

--Field Level Media