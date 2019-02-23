Krampelj, Creighton complete season sweep of Georgetown

Martin Krampelj scored 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting and added 10 rebounds, and reserve Kaleb Joseph tallied a season-high 16 points as the host Creighton Bluejays made it a season sweep over their Big East rival Georgetown Hoyas 82-69 on Saturday afternoon.

The Bluejays (15-13, 6-9 Big East) shot 51.8 percent from the floor, including a sizzling 59.3 percent in the first half, in winning their second straight game.

Creighton, which began the day fifth in the nation in hitting 3-pointers at 40.3 percent, made 14 of 34 (41.2 percent) on Saturday.

Georgetown (16-11, 6-8) was coming off a win on Wednesday over No. 17 Villanova but lost for the third time in four games. Creighton won the first meeting between the teams at Georgetown 91-87 on Jan. 21.

Ty-Shon Alexander scored 14 points and Davion Mintz added 11 for Creighton. Alexander, who went 2 of 7 from behind the arc, tied a school record with a 3-pointer in 31 straight games.

The Hoyas were led by reserve Jahvon Blair’s 16 points. Jessie Govan scored nine points and Greg Malinowski added 12, Josh LeBlanc added seven rebounds, and James Akinjo finished with eight assists.

Marcus Zegarowski’s 3-pointer capped Creighton’s 13-1 run to start the second half and extended its lead to 53-35, its biggest of the day, with 15:14 left. The lead ranged from nine to 16 points the rest of the way.

The Bluejays, hurt only by their nine turnovers, shot 59.3 percent from the field in taking a 40-34 halftime lead, scoring in bursts. Creighton scored the game’s first eight points.

Georgetown, which hit only 3 of its first 13 shots, managed to score the next seven points and began to find the range, eventually taking their only lead of the half, 22-21, on a corner 3-pointer by Malinowski with 7:38 to play.

Creighton then went on another run, scoring 10 straight points, eight from Joseph, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead 31-22.

Krempelj’s dunk extended the Blue Jays’ lead to 40-28 with 1:44 before halftime, but Govan scored back-to-back layups, and Akinjo hit a short jumper to cut Georgetown’s deficit to six at the break.

Govan’s seven points led Georgetown, which had eight turnovers at the half and shot 46.9 percent from the floor, and Joseph and Davion Mintz led Creighton with eight points apiece.

The teams combined for 16 turnovers in their first meeting, but Creighton finished with 13 and Georgetown with 14 on Saturday.

