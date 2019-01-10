Howard (53 points) lifts No. 21 Marquette past Creighton in OT

Markus Howard set a career high with 53 points, including 14 in overtime, to lift No. 21 Marquette to a stunning 106-104 overtime win over Creighton on Tuesday night in Omaha, Neb.

Down by three points with 0.8 seconds left in regulation, Marquette got the ball back under its offensive basket after Creighton overthrew an inbounds pass. The Golden Eagles managed to inbound the ball to Sam Hauser, whose desperation 3-pointer went in to force overtime.

Then Howard took over, becoming the first Division-1 player in the last 20 years to achieve multiple 50-point games. He scored 52 points at Providence on Jan. 3, 2018.

Sam Hauser and Joey Hauser each had 13 points for the Golden Eagles (13-3, 2-1 Big East), and Sam Hauser grabbed 10 rebounds.

Ty-Shon Alexander had 23 points, Davion Mintz 21 and Martin Krempelj 19 points to lead the Bluejays, who shot 50.8 percent from the field and 51.5 percent from 3-point range. Creighton led almost throughout regulation until Howard took over in overtime.

Creighton (10-6, 1-2) almost survived a late onslaught from Howard, who hit seven 3-pointers in regulation and added 10-of-11 free-throw shooting. He finished the game 10 of 14 from 3-point range and 13 of 15 on foul shots.

The Bluejays led by eight with 8:17 left in regulation, but the Golden Eagles gradually came back behind Howard, who had two 3-pointers and two sets of made free throws during a late two-minute stretch.

Howard almost singlehandedly kept the Golden Eagles in the game in the first half, scoring 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting while hitting three 3-pointers. He also went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line in the first frame. Marquette shot 52.2 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range before the break.

The Golden Eagles’ spectacular shooting would’ve been good for a lead on most nights, but Creighton shot 55.6 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from deep in the first 20 minutes. Mintz had 10 at the break for the Bluejays, and Mitch Ballock added nine of his 16 points in the first.

