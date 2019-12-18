Zegarowski helps Creighton subdue Oklahoma

Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points to lead Creighton to an 83-73 home win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

Zegarowski added eight rebounds and seven assists. Ty-Shon Alexander had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Bluejays.

Creighton hit 12 3-pointers, the eighth time in 10 games the Bluejays have hit at least 10 from beyond the arc.

In his Creighton debut after becoming eligible at the end of the first semester, Denzel Mahoney had 14 points in 29 minutes. The transfer from Southeast Missouri State entered less than 20 seconds into the game.

Creighton (9-2) won despite going more than nine minutes without a field goal in the second half.

That drought, which started after Mitchell Ballock’s 3-pointer put the Bluejays up by 13 less than four minutes into the half.

Creighton missed its next eight shots, helping the Sooners (7-3) close the gap to as little as two.

But as quickly as the Sooners climbed back in the game, the Bluejays jumped ahead big again with the help of a long scoreless stretch by Oklahoma. The Sooners went nearly six minutes without scoring as Creighton scored 13 consecutive points to regain control.

Austin Reaves led the Sooners with 23 points while Kristian Doolittle added 21 and Brady Manek 17. But Oklahoma got just 12 points from the rest of the roster. Doolittle also added 15 rebounds.

There was an unusual sequence a little more than six minutes into the second half when Alexander was called for a foul as Reaves fired up a 3-point try.

Although Alexander was called for the foul, Reaves was called for a technical foul as he came down from launching the shot.

Reaves made all three of his free throws before Alexander made two of his own to put the Bluejays ahead by seven.

The game was part of the inaugural Big East/Big 12 Battle. The Big East leads 5-2 with three games remaining this month as part of the series.

