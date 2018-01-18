Foster leads Creighton to upset of No. 19 Seton Hall

Senior guard Marcus Foster made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to help Creighton roll to an 80-63 victory over No. 19 Seton Hall on Wednesday in Big East play at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb.

Junior guard Ronnie Harrell Jr. added a career-high 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Bluejays (15-4, 5-2). Senior forward Toby Hegner had 12 points and junior guard Khyri Thomas tallied 11 points, as Creighton won for the fifth time in its past six games.

Sophomore guard Myles Powell scored 19 points for Seton Hall (15-4, 4-2), which shot 38.1 percent from the field and lost for just the second time in the past eight games. The Pirates committed 17 turnovers.

Seton Hall leading scorer Desi Rodriguez (18.2 average) didn’t play after the game’s first six minutes, seemingly due to disciplinary reasons. The senior forward had four points.

Foster became the 40th player in Bluejays history to reach 1,000 points. He has 1,002 in 54 games at Creighton.

The Bluejays shot 51.7 percent from the field while improving to 12-0 at home.

Creighton sophomore forward Martin Krampelj departed late in the first half with a left knee injury and didn’t return. He had six points and four rebounds in 13 minutes.

The Bluejays led by seven at the break and used a 7-0 burst early in the second half to open up a 48-34 advantage. Seton Hall pulled within 53-43 on a 3-pointer by Powell before Creighton received a dunk from Thomas and a 3-pointer from Foster to open up a 58-43 lead with 13:30 to play.

A 3-pointer by Foster made it 63-47 with 10:05 to play. Harrell added a steal and fast-break layup and Hegner knocked down two free throws to increase the margin to 20 with 8:29 left.

Foster’s fifth 3-pointer of the night increased his Bluejays point total to 1,000 and made the score 75-52 with 4:29 left.

Creighton shot 54.8 percent from the field in the first half en route to a 39-32 halftime lead. The Pirates shot 33.3 percent.

The Bluejays scored the first eight points of the game and already possessed a 20-4 advantage after Krampelj’s layup with 14:17 to play.

