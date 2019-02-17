Seton Hall rallies to topple Creighton

Junior guard Myles Powell scored 19 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 48 seconds remaining, as visiting Seton Hall used a late second-half run to earn an 81-75 Big East Conference victory over Creighton on Sunday.

Feb 17, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Mitch Ballock (24) reacts after hitting a three point basket against Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Powell scored 16 of his points in the second half as the Pirates (16-9, 7-6 Big East) won their third consecutive game and fourth in their last five games, including a home victory over Creighton on Feb. 9.

Sophomore guard Myles Cale scored a team-leading 20 points, while sophomore forward Sandro Mamukelashvili added 17 points for Seton Hall, which has defeated the Blue Jays four times in the last five meetings.

After going scoreless in the first half, sophomore guard Ty-Shon Alexander scored 20 points for Creighton (13-13, 4-9). Junior guard Davion Mintz scored 16 points, while sophomore guard Mitch Ballock added 13 for the Blue Jays.

Alexander was 0 of 5 in the first half, including 0 of 3 from 3-point range. That changed dramatically as Alexander had a run of four consecutive 3-point baskets midway through the second half. He finished 5 of 11 from 3-point range in the game.

Alexander has now hit a 3-pointer in a Big East-leading 29 consecutive games. The streak also breaks a tie with Kyle Korver (2001-02) for second longest in Creighton history, trailing a 31-game streak by Booker Woodfox set in the 2008-09 season.

Powell, who entered with an average of 22.0 points per game, also struggled in the first half with just three points before the break on 1 of 6 shooting as he focused more on ball distribution than scoring.

Seton Hall rallied for the victory by going on a 14-2 run over the last 4:16 of the game to come back from a 73-67 deficit. Creighton made just one of its last 12 field-goal attempts and committed four turnovers over the final 4:33.

Seton Hall started fast, taking a 12-2 lead just over five minutes into the game, but Creighton answered with a 12-0 run of its own. Neither team led by more than three points the rest of the way in the first half until Ballock hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Blue Jays a 33-30 advantage.

