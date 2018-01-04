Late 3-pointer helps Creighton move past St. John's

Marcus Foster scored a game-high 25 points and assisted on a crucial Khyri Thomas 3-pointer in the final minute that helped Creighton to a 78-71 victory over St. John’s in a Big East matchup on Wednesday in Omaha, Neb.

Foster scored 12 of his points in the second half and made a quick pass to Thomas (17 points), who then sank his three from the right corner that gave the Bluejays a 76-71 lead with 14 seconds left.

Thomas got a break as his shot hit off the rim, bounced up and fell through for the crucial 3-pointer.

The Bluejays have won seven of their last eight games. Creighton (12-3, 2-1) beat Providence in a Big East game last Sunday after falling to Seton Hall in the conference opener three days before that.

Creighton used the game’s second big streak to take the lead for good in the second half. The Bluejays scored 13 in a row and 20 of 24 for a 66-60 lead.

St. John’s (10-5, 0-3) kept battling back, cutting the lead to one twice, and the Red Storm had a chance to tie in the final minute. However, Marvin Clark II missed the front end of a one-and-one when Creighton had a 73-71 lead with 41 seconds left, and St. John’s dropped its third consecutive game.

Martin Krampelj added 14 for Creighton in the victory.

Five St. John’s players finished in double figures, led by Bashir Ahmed (21 points), Justin Simon (14 points) and Tariq Owens (14 points).

The Red Storm got the game’s first big streak at the end of the first half, a 14-0 run that prompted a 43-36 lead at the break.

Shamorie Ponds scored five and handed out two assists during that stretch and finished with 12 points, five assists and five steals. Ponds missed the previous game with an injury.

However, Marcus LoVett’s injury woes continued for St. John’s as he sat out for an eighth consecutive game. Ponds entered the game as the team’s top scorer with LoVett ranked second.

--By Field Level Media