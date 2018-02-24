Creighton works overtime, upsets No. 3 Villanova

Senior guard Marcus Foster recorded 28 points and eight rebounds to help Creighton post a stunning 89-83 overtime victory over No. 3 Villanova in Big East play on Saturday at CenturyLink Center Omaha in Nebraska.

Junior guard Khyri Thomas added 24 points for the Bluejays (20-9, 9-7 Big East), who improve to 15-2 at home. Freshman guard Mitch Ballock had 13 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals, freshman center Jacob Epperson scored 12 points and sophomore guard Davion Mintz produced 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Junior guard Jalen Brunson scored 22 points and junior forward Mikal Bridges tallied 18 for the Wildcats (25-4, 12-4), who are one game behind Xavier. Freshman forward Omari Spellman had 14 points and 10 rebounds, sophomore guard Donte DiVincenzo scored 12 points and junior forward Eric Paschall added 11.

Villanova has dropped three of its last six games.

Mintz hit a go-ahead jumper in the overtime, Epperson made two free throws and Foster split a pair to give the Bluejays an 81-76 lead with 1:22 remaining.

Brunson drove for a layup seven seconds later but Thomas split two free throws and Ballock scored a layup with 1:02 remaining to make it 84-78. Foster made five of six free throws down the stretch as Creighton closed it out.

Brunson converted a three-point play to give Villanova a 71-69 lead with 52.1 seconds remaining. Ballock drained the big 3-pointer with 31.9 seconds left to put the Bluejays ahead by one before DiVincenzo split two free throws with 9.3 seconds left to force overtime.

The Wildcats received a four-point play by Bridges to take a 49-45 lead with 15:47 left and then went 5:46 without a field goal. Creighton took advantage with an 11-1 surge to possess a 56-50 lead on Thomas’ jumper with 10:29 to play.

Villanova answered with a 10-2 burst and took a 60-58 edge on two free throws by Spellman with 8:35 remaining. Bluejays senior forward Toby Hegner tied the game with a layup before Brunson scored eight consecutive points by hitting three shots and adding two free throws to give the Wildcats a 68-60 lead with 4:30 to play.

Epperson delivered a dunk and Foster buried a 3-pointer from the right corner and added a two-point jumper as Creighton crept within one with 2:27 remaining. Ballock made two free throws to cap the 9-0 burst to give the Bluejays a 69-68 lead with 1:18 left.

Villanova led 40-38 at the break despite Creighton’s Thomas (15) and Foster (14) combining for 29 points.

