Villanova uses second-half surge to defeat Creighton

Phil Booth scored 28 points, Eric Paschall added 21 and Villanova defeated host Creighton 90-78 on Sunday afternoon.

It was Booth’s third straight game with at least 20 points.

Collin Gillespie contributed 14 for the Wildcats (13-4), who won their fifth in a row and improved to 4-0 in the Big East. They’re the lone undefeated team in conference play.

Ty-Shon Alexander led Creighton with 22 points while Martin Krampelj had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Mitch Ballock scored 13 points.

The Bluejays (10-7) dropped their third straight and fell to 1-3 in the Big East.

Creighton built a 42-38 lead at halftime.

But the Wildcats weren’t fazed by the deficit on the road and bolted to a 13-5 run to open second half and go ahead 51-47.

Alexander then propelled the Bluejays with a 6-0 run, keyed by a driving layup, and they regained the lead 53-51.

The Wildcats responded with their own 6-0 run to push back ahead 57-53. Booth had two baskets during the spurt and continued his second-half offensive outburst. After scoring nine points in the first half, Booth scored 14 in the second.

Villanova kept the pressure on and scored the next seven points. Jermaine Samuels’ offensive rebound and basket put the Wildcats up 62-53 with 10:05 remaining. Saddiq Bey then threw down a vicious two-handed dunk for a 64-53 advantage to cap a 13-0 run.

Creighton’s Davion Mintz hit a 3-pointer to close within 69-59 with 7:02 remaining.

With 4:39 left, Alexander picked up his fourth foul and Booth took advantage with a pair of free throws for a 73-62 Villanova lead.

Creighton closed within 76-68 with 3:52 to go.

Paschall responded with a clutch 3-pointer and Villanova pushed its lead back to 11 at 79-68.

Mintz kept the Bluejays close down the stretch before Paschall put the game away with a dunk and three-point play for an 85-73 lead with 1:32 left.

Villanova outscored Creighton 52-36 in the second half.

