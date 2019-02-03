Creighton extends Xavier's skid to five games

Martin Krampelj scored 13 of his season-high 23 points in the first half as Creighton coasted to a 76-54 victory over Xavier on Sunday afternoon in a Big East clash in Omaha, Neb.

Feb 3, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Elias Harden (4) attempts a shot against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Krampelj shot 8 of 11 from the field and 7 of 7 from the foul line to eclipse his previous season high of 19 points, set in Creighton’s 83-70 setback at Oklahoma on Dec. 18 and matched in a 106-104 overtime loss versus Marquette on Jan. 9. The junior also had a team-high six rebounds for the Bluejays (13-9, 4-5 Big East), who have won three of their last four following a season-high four-game losing streak.

Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski had 11 points in the first half before scoring just two more in the second while sporting a heavy wrap on his right hand.

Xavier’s Quentin Goodin finished with 13 points and seven assists in his return to the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 6. Tyrique Jones added 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Musketeers (11-12, 3-7), who have dropped five in a row.

Creighton took advantage of 10 first-half turnovers by Xavier and exploited its advantage in the interior, outscoring the Musketeers 24-10 in the paint to build a 41-26 advantage at intermission.

The Blue Jays shot 59.3 percent (16-for-27) from the field in opening half and continued to make high-percentage shots to begin the second, as Krampelj’s dunk and Ty-Shon Alexander’s layup pushed their advantage to 19.

Goodin made a pair of layups and a jumper to highlight Xavier’s 15-4 run to trim Creighton’s lead to 49-41 with 13:35 remaining in the second half.

Creighton answered as Krampelj received a friendly roll on his foul-line jumper and Mitch Ballock drilled a 3-pointer to highlight a 9-0 run, giving the Bluejays a 63-45 lead with 8:22 remaining. Xavier attempted to crawl back, but Krampelj made foul shots to effectively seal the win.

Creighton benefited from five early turnovers right out of the blocks, and Krampelj made them pay by moving off high ball screens and scoring nine points as the Blue Jays raced out to a 15-8 advantage.

—Field Level Media