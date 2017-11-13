Creighton crushes Alcorn State

Marcus Foster scored 23 points and Mitch Ballock added 15 points as Creighton ran past Alcorn State 109-72 on Sunday at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb.

Foster went 8 of 9 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Ty-Shon Alexander tossed in 10 points for the Bluejays (2-0).

Creighton’s Martin Krampelj was the game’s leading rebounder with 12.

Reginal Johnson, the SWAC preseason player of the year, led Alcorn State with 14 points.

Alcorn State (0-2), picked to finish fourth in the SWAC this season, was coming off a 40-point loss to LSU on Friday.

The Braves jumped out to a 5-0 lead and were tied with the Bluejays at 11 after two free throws by A.J. Mosby. Alcorn State stayed close through the midway point of the first half.

The last glimmer of hope for Alcorn came when Avery Patterson made three free throws and the Braves were only down 23-22 with 10:44 left in the first half.

A 17-4 run put the Bluejays up 40-26 with five minutes left in the half.

A layup by Manny Suarez extended the Bluejays’ lead to 49-36 heading into halftime.

Creighton took control and opened a 20-point lead in the first five minutes of the second half. Less than four minutes later, Foster’s 3-point jumper gave the Bluejays a 77-47 lead and the rout was on.

Creighton shot 56 percent from the field (33 of 59) and held Alcorn State to 33 percent (22 of 66).

The Bluejays were overwhelming on the boards with a 47-30 advantage. They dominated in the paint, outscoring the Braves 30-22.

Creighton also outshot Alcorn State from long range. The Bluejays connected on 16 of 33 attempts from beyond the arc and held the Braves to 7 of 24 on 3-pointers.