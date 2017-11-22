No. 22 Baylor races past Creighton for CME title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tournament MVP Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. recorded 15 points and 15 rebounds as No. 22 Baylor defeated Creighton 65-59 in the championship game of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic on Tuesday at Sprint Center.

King McClure scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the second half for the Bears (5-0). Terry Maston added 15 points and eight rebounds while leading scorer Manu Lecomte was held to nine points for Baylor.

The Bluejays controlled the first 30-plus minutes, but it came down to the final four minutes.

After Creighton grabbed its largest lead at 40-28, the Bears went on a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to two. The Bluejays did not relinquish the lead until McClure’s bucket made it 52-50 with 3:34 left.

After Ronnie Harrell hit two free throws on the Bluejays’ next possession, Maston hit a 3-pointer to give Baylor the lead for good 55-52 with 2:01 to go.

Creighton (4-1) was led by Khyri Thomas with 15 points. Marcus Foster added 12, Martin Krampelj had 11 and Ty-Shon Alexander had 10.

The Bluejays rode momentum from a raucous crowd to take control in the first half. Creighton led by as many as 10 points before claiming a 33-24 lead at halftime despite leading scorer Foster managing only two points in the first 16 minutes.

NOTES: Baylor F Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. was joined on the all-tournament team by Creighton’s Khyri Thomas and Marcus Foster, UCLA’s Aaron Holiday and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ. ... The Bears are 5-0 for the eighth time in the last 11 seasons. ... Baylor G Manu Lecomte had scored at least 17 points in each of the first four games this season.