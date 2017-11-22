FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No. 22 Baylor races past Creighton for CME title
Sections
Featured
Mladic reduced to frail genocide defendant
war crimes
Mladic reduced to frail genocide defendant
A defector's getaway
North Korea
A defector's getaway
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
China
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 22, 2017 / 2:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

No. 22 Baylor races past Creighton for CME title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tournament MVP Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. recorded 15 points and 15 rebounds as No. 22 Baylor defeated Creighton 65-59 in the championship game of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic on Tuesday at Sprint Center.

King McClure scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the second half for the Bears (5-0). Terry Maston added 15 points and eight rebounds while leading scorer Manu Lecomte was held to nine points for Baylor.

The Bluejays controlled the first 30-plus minutes, but it came down to the final four minutes.

After Creighton grabbed its largest lead at 40-28, the Bears went on a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to two. The Bluejays did not relinquish the lead until McClure’s bucket made it 52-50 with 3:34 left.

After Ronnie Harrell hit two free throws on the Bluejays’ next possession, Maston hit a 3-pointer to give Baylor the lead for good 55-52 with 2:01 to go.

Creighton (4-1) was led by Khyri Thomas with 15 points. Marcus Foster added 12, Martin Krampelj had 11 and Ty-Shon Alexander had 10.

The Bluejays rode momentum from a raucous crowd to take control in the first half. Creighton led by as many as 10 points before claiming a 33-24 lead at halftime despite leading scorer Foster managing only two points in the first 16 minutes.

NOTES: Baylor F Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. was joined on the all-tournament team by Creighton’s Khyri Thomas and Marcus Foster, UCLA’s Aaron Holiday and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ. ... The Bears are 5-0 for the eighth time in the last 11 seasons. ... Baylor G Manu Lecomte had scored at least 17 points in each of the first four games this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.