Preview: Nebraska at Creighton

Coming off a stellar defensive performance that resulted in its most impressive victory of the season, Nebraska proved it might be ready to make some noise in the Big Ten for the first time in four years. The Cornhuskers can further prove how far they have come by reclaiming in-state supremacy, and they’ll get a chance to do just that Saturday when they try to end a six-game losing streak against host Creighton.

Glynn Watson Jr. scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half Tuesday, leading Nebraska to a 78-68 triumph over No. 15 Minnesota, holding the Big Ten’s highest-scoring offense to season lows in points - 20 points below its previous season average - and field-goal percentage (32.4). The double-digit win was the Cornhuskers’ largest margin of victory over a ranked foe since 2011 and came only two days after No. 3 Michigan State handed them a 29-point setback in East Lansing. A similar defensive performance would be a surprising sight for Nebraska in its annual game against the Bluejays, who rank fifth in the country in scoring offense (92.5 points) and amassed a season-high point total in Tuesday’s 111-68 thrashing of North Dakota. Creighton, which has won 15 of the last 18 meetings in this series, has topped the century mark four times this season and scored at least 103 points in each of its last three home games.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT NEBRASKA (7-3): Watson (team-leading 14.5 points) bounced back from a six-point performance on 2-of-11 shooting against the Spartans with a season-high point total on 9-of-17 from the field, and the 6-0 junior guard also led the team in rebounding (career-high nine) for the first time in 75 career games. “This is all-conference Glynn, right? He did a great job all night. ... He was really determined the whole day and yesterday. I don’t think he felt good watching tape of Michigan State. It wasn’t anything new or different. It was just Glynn,” coach Tim Miles told reporters. After starting his Nebraska career with three straight single-digit efforts, Isaac Copeland (12.0) is averaging 14.1 points in seven games since.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (6-2): Senior big man Toby Hegner (9.6 points) returned from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain two games ago and has reached double figures in both games despite limited playing time, tallying a season-high 15 points in only 17 minutes Tuesday. Marcus Foster (19.0) and Khyri Thomas (16.8) supply 38.6 percent of the team’s scoring, but 6-9 sophomore Martin Krampelj has assumed more of an offensive role recently with at least 11 points in four straight games after posting his first career double-double (15 points, career-high 14 boards) in Tuesday’s win. Foster tied his season high with 23 points against the Fighting Hawks and has buried at least two triples in all but one game this season.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton coach Greg McDermott is 12-3 all-time against the Cornhuskers and 13-0 against Miles.

2. Nebraska has not held a lead in either of its last two road games in this series.

3. The Bluejays are 12-1 in their last 13 games against Big Ten opponents, including 10 double-figure victories.

PREDICTION: Creighton 91, Nebraska 77