Creighton demolishes North Dakota

Senior guard Marcus Foster scored 23 points as Creighton steamrolled North Dakota 111-68 on Tuesday in nonconference action at Omaha, Neb.

Senior forward Toby Hegner, sophomore forward Martin Krampelj and junior guard Khyri Thomas each added 15 points for the Bluejays (6-2). Freshman guard Ty-Shon Alexander scored 11 for Creighton, which shot 56.9 percent from the field.

Sophomore guard Marlon Stewart scored 18 points and junior guard Cortez Seales added 16 for North Dakota (4-4). Junior forward Conner Avants tallied 11 points for the Fighting Hawks.

Creighton dominated the boards with a 48-29 edge as Krampelj recorded a career-best 14 rebounds.

The Bluejays, who never trailed in the contest, led 68-47 after Hegner’s 3-pointer with 13 minutes to play. However, North Dakota outplayed them over the ensuing 2 1/2 minutes and pulled within 75-61 on a 3-pointer by Jafar Kinsey.

Creighton responded with 10 consecutive points, with Thomas connecting on a 3-pointer to make it 85-61 with 7:54 to play.

Later, a 12-0 run was capped by senior center Manny Suarez’s layup to give the Bluejays a 102-66 advantage with 4:34 to go.

Foster scored 13 first-half points and Hegner added 11 as the Bluejays led 51-37 at the break.

Creighton began to pull away with eight straight points, with Foster’s layup ending the spurt and making it 19-11.

Hegner capped an 8-0 run later in the half with a 3-pointer to give Creighton a 34-17 edge.

Alexander’s layup gave the Bluejays a 51-31 lead before North Dakota scored the final six of the half.