Hoard hot late as Wake Forest holds off Cal State Fullerton

Jaylen Hoard led a late-game scoring stretch and finished with 15 points as Wake Forest defeated Cal State Fullerton 66-59 in a consolation-bracket game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday at HTC Center in Conway, S.C.

Wake Forest scored on five consecutive possessions to help turn around a two-point hole that it faced with slightly more than six minutes to play.

From the time Cal State Fullerton held a 49-47 lead, Hoard posted 10 points. The freshman forward also pulled in a team-high seven rebounds.

Brandon Childress also scored 15 points for Wake Forest and Sharone Wright Jr. had 13 points. The Demon Deacons won despite shooting 20-for-59 (33.9 percent) from the field.

Wake Forest plays Sunday in the fifth-place game against the Valparaiso-Monmouth winner, while Cal State Fullerton will take on the loser of that game in the seventh-place tilt.

Wake Forest (2-1) went up 61-53, but Kyle Allman Jr. converted a three-point play with 1:49 left to keep the outcome in doubt.

The Demon Deacons were without a field goal in the final 3:20, but they made seven free throws to help clinch the victory.

Khalid Ahmad scored 20 points for Cal State Fullerton (1-3). Allman finished with 11 points and Davon Clare added 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds.

Cal State Fullerton led 25-24 at halftime after Wake Forest scored the last five points of the half.

The teams combined to shoot 6-for-21 on first-half 3-pointers, with each side making three. However, the teams were perfect on seven total free throws at that point.

Wake Forest shot 25 percent (8-for-32) from the field in the half. Cal State Fullerton had 10 turnovers by the break, finishing with 17 giveaways.

Wake Forest won the only previous meeting in November 2008 as part of the 76 Classic in Anaheim, Calif.

