No. 23 Purdue beats Davidson, moves to tourney final

Ryan Cline and Carsen Edwards hit consecutive 3-pointers to cap a 14-2 run that began the second half and opened a double-digit lead, sending 23rd-ranked Purdue to a 79-58 victory over Davidson in the semifinals of the Charleston (S.C.) Classic on Friday night.

The win advances the Boilermakers (4-0) into the tournament finals on Sunday against Virginia Tech, which smacked Northeastern 88-60 in the earlier semifinal.

The Wildcats (3-1) will duel Northeastern for third place.

Purdue led most of the way, but just 33-28 after Davidson’s Luka Brajkovic opened the second period with a jumper.

Nojel Eastern got Purdue’s game-breaking run rolling with a dunk and a layup. After Matt Haarms and Edwards added jumpers, Cline and Edwards nailed their 3-pointers that opened a 47-30 advantage in the sixth minute of the half.

The game was never close after that.

Edwards shot 6-for-11 on 3-pointers en route to a game-high 29 points for Purdue, which won 30 games last season.

The Boilermakers made 13 of their 34 3-point attempts in the game.

Cline and Evan Boudreaux contributed 12 points apiece, while Haarms added 10.

Boudreaux was the game’s leading rebounder with seven.

Kellan Grady totaled 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting for Davidson, a 21-game winner last year.

Purdue had beaten Appalachian State 92-70 to reach Friday’s semifinals, while Davidson advanced by edging Wichita State 57-53.

