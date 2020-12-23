Lee, Collins power Davidson in rout over Vanderbilt

Hyunjung Lee matched a career high with 23 points, and Davidson handcuffed visiting Vanderbilt in an 85-65 win at the John M. Belk Arena on Tuesday night.

Davidson (5-3) beat the Commodores by 18 on the glass and held Vanderbilt to just 39.7 percent shooting while never trailing over the final 29 minutes. Carter Collins added 22 points, Kellan Grady had 19 and Michael Jones had 11 as four players hit double figures.

The Wildcats held Vanderbilt star Scotty Pippen Jr. in check much of the night. Pippen had a game high 24 points and was 8 of 17 from the floor, but did much of the damage with the Commodores down double figures in the second half.

Dylan Disu logged a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds for Vanderbilt (3-2). D.J. Harvey had 12 points for the Commodores, who finished just 11 of 35 (31.4 percent) on 3-pointers.

Davidson took the first double-digit lead for either side on Luka Brajkovic’s dunk with 16:27 left, which put the Wildcats up 42-31.

Vanderbilt got within six, but never closer as Davidson controlled most of the second half.

Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected after being charged with a double technical foul with 2:35 left. Davidson led 76-57 after the exchange after Lee hit a pair of free throws and then a 3-pointer on the Wildcats’ ensuring possession.

Davidson led 35-29 after a slow-paced first half. Grady scored 11 points in the first half while Collins and Lee each had 10.

Grady started hot, with eight points in the first 4:07 as the Wildcats jumped out to a 10-4 lead.

Vanderbilt answered with a 10-0 run until Collins snapped that with a pair of foul shots at 12:11.

Neither team managed to separate much, but Lee, knocked to the floor as he nailed a 25-footer, converted a four-point play and gave the Wildcats a 35-27 lead--the biggest for either side in the first half--with 1:31 left

Pippen, who entered the night second in the country in usage rate according to KenPom.com while averaging 21.5 points and 4.8 assists, played off the ball frequently in the first half, though that changed after the break.

Pippen didn’t take a shot until a missed layup with 6:27 left in the first half. He didn’t score until he saved an errant pass heading out of bounds, caught his balanced and then drained a 3-pointer from the left side with 4:08 left in the first half.

