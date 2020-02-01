Fast start sparks No. 7 Dayton's win over Fordham

Trey Landers and Obi Toppin each scored 18 points to lead No. 7 Dayton to a 70-56 win against Fordham in Atlantic 10 Conference action on Saturday in Dayton, Ohio.

Feb 1, 2020; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Jalen Crutcher (10) collides with Fordham Rams guard Chris Austin (5) during the first half at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Rodney Chatman added 10 points for the Flyers (20-2, 9-0), who jumped out to an 18-4 lead in the first half and overcame a late rally by the Rams to post their 11th straight victory. Dayton shot 45.1 percent from the field (23-for-51) and tallied 21 assists and just eight turnovers.

Fordham’s Jalen Cobb led all scorers with 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting, including 4-for-7 on 3-pointers. Antwon Portley added 10 points for the Rams (7-14, 1-8).

Dayton, whose only losses were in overtime to Kansas and Colorado, equaled its best conference start since also winning its first nine league games in 2003-04.

The Rams managed to cut the deficit to 47-34 on a 3-pointer by Ty Perry with just over 13 minutes remaining, but Toppin scored three straight points to ignite a 9-2 run.

The Rams showed some fight by coming back to lower the margin to 60-48 on Cobb’s 3-pointer with 3:57 remaining. Chatman hit four free throws in a 5-0 run to push the lead back to 65-48.

The Flyers set the tone for an easy victory with a fast start. Jhery Matos buried a 3-pointer to give the Flyers an 18-4 lead with 9:50 left in the first half. The Rams struggled finding open perimeter looks and getting rebounds in the opening half, not hitting the double-digit mark until Portley’s jumper at the 8:02 mark.

Landers scored on a layup to give the Flyers a 36-17 lead at halftime.

The Rams made just one of their eight 3-point attempts in the first half. The Flyers built a 22-point lead in the opening half by dominating on the boards (23-12) and shooting 13-for-29 (44.8 percent).

—Field Level Media