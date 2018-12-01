No. 25 Mississippi State overcomes Dayton after halftime

Quinndary Weatherspoon had game-highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds as No. 25 Mississippi State defeated host Dayton 65-58 on Friday night.

Nick Weatherspoon added 14 points and Abdul Ado, returning from a two-game absence due to an injury, scored 10 for the Bulldogs, who improved to 6-1 in their first true road game of the season.

Ryan Mikesell led the Flyers, who dropped to 4-3 after their third consecutive loss, with 15 points, and Jalen Crutcher and Josh Cunningham scored 11 each.

State’s Lamar Peters broke a 53-all tie by making a 3-pointer with 2:17 remaining. Trey Landers countered with a dunk, but Abo’s jumper and Nick Weatherspoon’s 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 61-55 lead with 28 seconds left.

Crutcher’s 3-pointer cut the lead in half with 14 seconds left, but two seconds later Quinndary Weatherspoon got free for a layup, and he added two free throws with one second left.

Jordan Davis’ layup increased Dayton’s three-point halftime lead to 31-26 before State made a run.

Quinndary Weatherspoon made a 3-pointer and another jumper during a 9-0 run that gave the Bulldogs a 35-31 lead.

The run ended on Mikesell’s 3-pointer and he made another to put the Flyers back on top at 41-40.

Crutcher made a 3-pointer, and the lead grew to 51-44 on a layup by Landers.

Baskets by Tyson Carter and Reggie Perry and two free throws by Quinndary Weatherspoon pulled State within 51-48

Davis stopped the run with a jumper, and Nick Weatherspoon answered with a 3-pointer that tied the score at 53 with 3:15 left.

The score was tied twice and the lead changed hands four times before Dayton created some first-half separation.

Cunningham had a layup and two free throws during an 8-0 run that gave the Flyers a 20-11 lead. Quinndary Weatherspoon ended the run with a layup and the Bulldogs started chipping away.

Four points by Ado and a dunk by Nick Weatherspoon pulled State within 22-19.

Dayton rebuilt the lead as it went on a 7-0 run, which ended with a basket by Obadiah Toppin and a 29-19 lead.

The Bulldogs responded with a 7-0 run of their own, as Perry made a jumper and a 3-pointer and Nick Weatherspoon hit a jumper.

That left the Flyers with a 29-26 halftime lead.

—Field Level Media