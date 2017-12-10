No. 9 Notre Dame blows by Delaware

NEWARK, Del. -- Guard Matt Farrell scored 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting, and No. 9 Notre Dame cruised to a 92-68 win over Delaware on Saturday night.

Forward Bonzie Colson posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Guard T.J. Gibbs added 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

Notre Dame (8-2) bounced back from a stunning loss four nights earlier against Ball State. Saturday’s game marked the first time in 17 years that Mike Brey returned to coach the Irish at Delaware, where he coached from 1995 to 2000 before leaving to take the job at Notre Dame.

Guard Kevin Anderson scored 23 points and distributed seven assists to lead the Blue Hens. Guards Ryan Daly (15 points) and Ryan Allen (14 points) also scored in double digits.

Delaware (4-6) lost its fourth game in a row and dropped to 0-2 against Notre Dame. The Blue Hens shot 39.1 percent (25 of 64) from the field, while Notre Dame shot 56.9 percent (33 of 58).

The Fighting Irish enjoyed a comfortable lead for most of the game. They built a 38-27 halftime lead after closing the first half with jump shots from Farrell and Colson and a 3-pointer from Gibbs.

Notre Dame extended the lead to 21 points in the first seven minutes of the second half. Brey was able to provide his starters with extra rest in the closing minutes as Delaware trailed by 20-plus points.

NOTES: Notre Dame F Bonzie Colson scored in double figures for the 27th game in a row. ... Delaware remained winless in program history against ranked teams. The Blue Hens are 0-33 against top-25 teams and 0-18 against teams ranked in the top 10. ... Notre Dame coach Mike Brey won his 390th game with the Fighting Irish and moved within four wins of passing Digger Phelps as the program’s winningest coach. ... Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby played point guard for Notre Dame and served as an assistant on the Fighting Irish coaching staff for 13 years before joining the Blue Hens.