DePaul knocks off Delaware State

With a balanced offensive effort that featured four players in double figures, DePaul posted its first win at Wintrust Arena with an 81-57 victory over Delaware State on Monday night in Chicago.

Senior forward Tre‘Darius McCallum paced the Blue Demons, who lost their opener at Wintrust Arena to Notre Dame, with 17 points and junior forward Max Strus added 15 points before fouling out.

Junior guard Eli Cain posted 11 points and eight rebounds and sophomore point guard Devin Gage contributed 10 points and a career-high eight assists for the Blue Demons.

Freshman power forward Jaylen Butz came off the bench to deliver 13 rebounds in 17 minutes as the taller, quicker Blue Demons (1-1) hammered the offensive boards to build a 52-34 rebounding advantage overall.

Sophomore point guard Kobe Gantz played all 40 minutes for Delaware State (1-1) and stacked up 21 points and 10 rebounds. Junior center Simon Okolue added 12 points as the Hornets started a three-game, four-day road trip.

DePaul set the tone from the jump as it forced Delaware State into turnovers on its first four possessions. The Blue Demons seized a 7-0 lead as Gage swiped the ball twice to set up layups -- one for himself and one for McCallum.

Meanwhile, Delaware State couldn’t muster anything in the first 12 minutes aside from two 3-pointers by Gantz.

DePaul pushed its margin to 31-11 on senior center Marin Maric’s two free throws with 5:52 left in the first half, but the Hornets fought back with a 10-0 run.

Delaware State kept hanging around and was within 53-41 at the midpoint of the second half, but that’s when DePaul reeled off nine points in 90 seconds to break it open. Cain contributed two layups during the spree and McCallum capped it with a 3-pointer.