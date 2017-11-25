Pritchard’s 29 propel Oregon past DePaul in PK 80

Even with Oregon losing both of its big men to foul trouble, Payton Pritchard refused to lose the game.

Pritchard scored a career-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, in leading Oregon to a 89-79 victory over DePaul in the second round of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.

After missing the winning shot in regulation, Pritchard hit a 3-pointer with 2:24 remaining in overtime to give the Ducks a lead they neve relinquished.

Elijah Brown added 19 points and Victor Bailey Jr. scored 10. In limited minutes, Troy Brown Jr. finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Kenny Wooten and Paul White, who scored 10 points, fouled out inn regulation for the Ducks, who finished with 22 fouls called.

The game couldn’t have been more different when it comes to styles of play. The Ducks launched a season-high 39 3-pointers, making 15. Meanwhile, DePaul was dominant in the paint, outscoring Oregon 40-24.

Marin Maric was unstoppable down low for DePaul, finishing with 22 points. Eli Cain scored 19 points and Max Strus had 15.

DePaul went outside its comfort zone to begin the second half when Strus hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Blue Demons the lead.

The lead was six with 7:22 remaining when Pritchard and Elijah hit back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the score. Oregon’s lead stretched to four with 2:23 left before DePaul scored the final four points to force overtime.

It was an odd first half in which both teams came out firing, just from different ranges.

While most of Oregon’s damage came from the 3-point line, DePaul choose to pound the ball inside and dominate the paint.

The Ducks were 8 of 20 from beyond the arc and 3 of 9 from within it. The Blue Demons countered by shooting 8 of 25 on two-pointers and 2 of 10 from deep.

Oregon’s first bucket that wasn’t a 3-pointer came when Abu Kigab threw down an alley-oop from Pritchard with 7:32 left in the half. Meanwhile, DePaul hit its first shot from beyond the arc with 3:28 to go before the break.

With the Ducks trailing 10-4 early in the half, coach Dana Altman and inserted freshman big man Kenny Wooten. Wooten -- the only shot blocker on the roster -- made an immediate presence in the paint and anchored the Ducks on a 12-2 run.

Oregon will face Oklahoma on Sunday in the consolation championship of the “Victory” bracket.