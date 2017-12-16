FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2017

Michigan easily handles Detroit Mercy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Junior Charles Matthews scored 20 points to lead Michigan to a 90-58 rout of Detroit Mercy in a neutral site game played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday.

Sophomore center Jon Teske scored a career-high 15 points, sophomore point guard Zavier Simpson had 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds, and sophomore Duncan Robinson added 11 points for Michigan (10-3). The Wolverines capped off an impressive eight-day stretch that included a home win over UCLA last Saturday and a road win at Texas on Tuesday.

The Wolverines left no doubt from the start, jumping out a 54-19 lead at halftime despite playing without junior Moritz Wagner, who sat out the game with an ankle injury.

Michigan went 11 of 23 from behind the 3-point line and had 19 assists to six for Detroit Mercy.

Kam Chatman scored 18 points in defeat for Detroit Mercy (4-7), which has lost five straight games and hasn’t beaten Michigan in 15 attempts all-time.

Michigan has two more games before the New Year, those being at home against Alabama A&M on Dec. 21 and Jacksonville on Dec. 30.

Detroit Mercy hosts East Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

