Buffalo hands DePaul its first loss of the season

Jayvon Graves scored a game-high 21 points and Buffalo held on late for a 74-69 upset victory against previously unbeaten DePaul on Sunday afternoon in Chicago.

Ronaldo Segu added 14 points off the bench and Davonta Jordan tallied 12 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals to lead the Bulls (6-3) to their first win over a Big East team since 2007.

After building a 19-point second-half lead, Buffalo had to make six free throws in the final 29 seconds to spoil the Blue Demons’ best start since the 1986-87 season. Segu sealed the win with two free throws with five seconds left.

Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 17 points and Paul Reed tallied 15 and a career-high 18 rebounds for DePaul (9-1). Romeo Weems added 13 points for the Blue Demons, who had 18 turnovers to offset a solid defensive effort that included 11 blocks and 11 steals.

Twelve seconds into the second half, Graves drilled a 22-footer to pad the Bulls’ lead to 40-30. Graves came right back with a floater in the lane and Jeenathan Williams added a layup to push the advantage to 44-30. Graves canned a deep corner 3-pointer for a 47-30 edge at the 17:47 mark to cap an 18-0 run.

DePaul switched to a 2-3 zone which ignited a 7-0 run to cut the gap to 56-44. Jordan buried a 24-foot 3-pointer to give the Bulls some breathing room at 61-49. Graves followed with a corner trey to increase the lead to 64-49.

The Blue Demons countered again. Weems drilled a deep 3-pointer and Coleman-Lands made a putback basket to cut the gap to 66-62 with 1:26 left.

Jaylen Butz added 11 points for DePaul.

The Bulls closed out the first half with eight straight points. Segu hit two 3-pointers in 21 seconds to pad the lead to 37-30 at halftime.

The Bulls shot 5-for-16 on 3-pointers and tallied nine steals to take their biggest lead at halftime. The Blue Demons had trouble taking control of the ball, committing 15 turnovers while shooting 1-for-5 on free throws and 3-for-10 on 3-pointers.

