DePaul knocks off slumping Marquette

Charlie Moore scored 15 points, and Romeo Weems added 13 points and 11 rebounds as DePaul pulled off a 69-68 Big East Conference upset of Marquette on Tuesday in Chicago.

Mar 3, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles head coach Steve Wojciechowski, left, during the first half against DePaul Blue Demons at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Darious Hall made two free throws to get DePaul (15-15, 3-14 Big East) even at 65-65 with 56 seconds remaining before Moore made four free throws in the final 21 seconds to win it.

Marquette’s Markus Howard scored 29 points on his 21st birthday but had a 3-point attempt blocked by Weems with 27 seconds remaining. Brendan Bailey missed a 3-point try with 11 seconds on the clock. Howard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the game’s final margin.

The Golden Eagles (18-11, 8-9) lost for the fifth time in their past six games. The Blue Demons ended a two-game losing streak.

DePaul avenged a 76-72 defeat at Marquette on Feb. 1.

The Golden Eagles used 12-2 run to open up a tight game and build a 45-38 lead with 12:03 remaining. The run began with two free throws from Sacar Anim with 16:34 remaining, with the senior scoring seven points in the stretch.

DePaul was just 1 of 15 from the field nearly halfway through the second half but refused to go away. The Blue Demons cut the deficit to 63-61 with 2:32 remaining on a Jalen Coleman-Lands 3-pointer.

Coleman-Lands and Jaylen Butz finished with 12 points each for DePaul. Hall added 11 points.

DePaul will finish the regular season Saturday at Providence. DePaul and Marquette could face each other again in the opening round of the Big East tourney if the Blue Demons finish in last place and the Golden Eagles finish seventh, their current positions.

Marquette will end the regular season Saturday against St. John’s at New York before returning to Manhattan for the conference tournament, which starts on March 11.

It was the third consecutive season Howard played on his birthday. The leading scorer in the nation at 27.6 points per game has now averaged 29 points on his birthday while playing for Marquette.

Howard passed Daren Queenan, Reggie Lewis, Tyler Haws and Hank Gathers on the all-time scoring list on Tuesday and is now 21st in NCAA Division I history with 2,729 points.

