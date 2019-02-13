Howard stays hot, leads No. 10 Marquette over DePaul

Markus Howard stayed hot, scoring 36 points as No. 10 Marquette rolled to a 92-73 road win over DePaul on Tuesday night at Chicago.

Feb 12, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Sacar Anim (2) gets a pass around DePaul Blue Demons guard Devin Gage during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nuccio DiNuzzo-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Hauser scored 17, and Sacar Anim added 12 points for the Golden Eagles (21-4, 10-2 Big East), who won their fifth consecutive conference road game to inch closer to league-leading Villanova. Marquette shot 52.4 percent while winning for the 18th time in its last 20.

Howard, who entered the game among the national leaders averaging 25.2 points and the frontrunner for Big East Player of the Year, has now scored at least 30 in four of the last five contests. He went 12 of 21 from the field as the Golden Eagles scored at least 90 for the fifth time this season.

Hauser, who left the floor after being poked in the eye in the second half, bounced back from being held to four points in last weekend’s 66-65 home victory over Villanova.

Marquette never trailed in the contest, beginning the game on a 13-4 run punctuated by a Howard 3-pointer. DePaul kept pace, trailing just 35-34 before the Golden Eagles went on an 11-0 run and ended the half up 51-39.

Marquette’s lead reached 20 points, 69-49, on an Ed Morrow free throw with 13:41 to go. The Golden Eagles maintained a lead of at least 12 points the rest of the way.

Femi Olujobi scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half, and Max Strus added 16 for DePaul (13-10, 5-7), which was trying to equal its season high with a third consecutive victory. Instead, the Blue Demons saw their losing streak against teams ranked in top 10 of The Associated Press poll reach 37 games.

DePaul shot 38.3 percent for the night and was outscored 36-24 in the paint by the visitors from up the road in Milwaukee.

DePaul will try to get back on track Saturday when it visits Indianapolis to face Butler. Marquette’s next game will also come against Butler, but it will have a full week before hosting the Bulldogs on Feb. 20.

