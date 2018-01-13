Late misses doom DePaul in loss to Providence

Senior guard Jalen Lindsey made four 3-pointers while scoring 18 points to help Providence post a 71-64 victory over DePaul on Friday in Big East play at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Sophomore guard Alpha Diallo scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and collected nine rebounds for the Friars (12-6, 3-2 Big East). Junior guard Isaiah Jackson added 15 points, and senior forward Rodney Bullock had 12 points and eight rebounds for Providence, which used a 22-0 second-half run to overcome a 12-point deficit.

Senior center Marin Maric scored 15 points for DePaul (8-9, 1-4), which lost for the fourth time in five games. Junior guard Eli Cain and senior forward Tre‘Darius McCallum added 10 points apiece.

Blue Demons junior guard Max Strus missed a tying 3-point attempt with 20 seconds left. Bullock scored on a fast-break dunk with 15.6 seconds to go and Jackson added two free throws to seal it for Providence.

DePaul led 35-34 at halftime and rolled off the first 11 of the second half to open up a 12-point lead. Maric scored the final five of the burst, including a 3-pointer to end the run and make it 46-34 with 17:02 remaining.

The Blue Demons then missed 13 consecutive shots to help fuel the Providence comeback. Diallo scored three straight inside baskets to pull the Friars within six, and they eventually moved ahead at 47-46 when Lindsey knocked down a 3-pointer with 12:44 to play.

Another 3-pointer by Lindsey made it 54-46, and Bullock capped the 22-0 run with a layup with 9:48 to play.

DePaul moved within 60-53 on McCallum’s basket with 6:02 to play, but the Friars answered with six straight to make it a 13-point margin with 4:16 to go. The Blue Demons responded with an 11-1 burst, and back-to-back 3-pointers by Cain and Strus pulled them within 67-64 with 1:40 left.

Providence led 20-12 after a 3-pointer by Jackson with 13:15 left in the first half and later increased the edge to 29-18 on Cartwright’s jumper with 8:42 to play.

The Blue Demons erupted with a 17-4 run to take the lead. A three-point play by freshman forward Jaylen Butz pulled DePaul within 31-28 with 5:19 left and the Blue Demons moved ahead 35-33 on McCallum’s jumper with 55 seconds left.

