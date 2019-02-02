DePaul downs Providence to end three-game skid

Paul Reed had 18 points with 15 rebounds as DePaul snapped a three-game losing streak, while avenging last weekend’s defeat at Providence, with a 67-55 victory over the Friars on Saturday in Chicago.

It was just last Sunday when the same two teams met at Providence, with the Friars (13-9, 3-6 Big East) holding on for a 70-67 victory. Providence managed to prevail despite shooting 38.6 percent in that matchup, but was unable to overcome a 28.6-percent effort Saturday.

The Friars held a 20-18 lead with just under eight minutes left in the first half, but the Blue Demons (12-9, 4-6) used a 7-0 run to pull ahead and closed the first 20 minutes on a 13-3 surge to lead by 10.

Providence, however, managed to claw its way back to take the lead in the second half, but could not come through even though it scored 23 points off DePaul’s season-high 21 turnovers in the game.

The Blue Demons weren’t much better shooting the basketball at 40.4 percent, but held a 30-12 advantage in the paint and 43-31 rebounding to claim their first victory since Jan. 19 at Seton Hall.

Reed scored 38 points with 24 rebounds in the two meetings with the Friars. Max Strus added 13 points Saturday and went 3 of 7 from 3-point range for the Blue Demons after shooting 1 of 7 from beyond the arc at Providence last weekend.

Freshman David Duke had a team-high 17 points and leading scorer Alpha Diallo scored 12 of his 15 in the second half for Providence. The Friars will look to avoid matching a season-high third consecutive defeat when they return home Wednesday to face Georgetown.

DePaul, which matched its conference win total from last season, does not play again until next Saturday at Xavier.

—Field Level Media