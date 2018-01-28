Seton Hall's Delgado sets Big East rebounding mark in win over DePaul

Seton Hall star big man Angel Delgado became the Big East’s all-time leading rebounder, and Myles Powell scored 21 points as the Pirates rolled over DePaul 86-70 on Saturday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill.

Delgado scored 10 points and grabbed his 702nd career rebound in the first half, moving him past former Syracuse star Derrick Coleman to become the Big East’s all-time leading rebounder. He finished with 19 rebounds to record his 65th career double-double while raising his career rebounding total to 719.

Khadeen Carrington scored 15 points, and Desi Rodriguez added 14 points for the Pirates (16-5, 5-3 Big East), who snapped a two-game slide.

Tre‘Darius McCallum scored 16 points, and Eli Cain added 11 points for the Blue Demons (9-12, 2-7), who have lost four of five.

Seton Hall was up 19 early in the second half, before DePaul made a run. Cain hit a 3-pointer and McCallum followed with a layup to trim the Pirates’ lead to 66-58 with eight minutes to play.

Powell hit a couple 3-pointers to quell the DePaul rally, and Seton Hall maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Powell finished with four 3-pointers, including two within a few minutes of each other, as DePaul was making its second-half challenge.

Carrington hit an up-and-under layup, and Ismael Sanogo had a breakaway dunk in the final minutes to put away DePaul.

The game’s first 10 minutes were tight. The Pirates pieced together a 9-0 run to gain some separation from the Blue Demons late in the first half. Delgado scored in the post and Eron Gordon hit a 3-pointer, as Seton Hall’s lead grew. Delgado finished with eight points and 10 rebounds in the first half, helping the Pirates take a 46-31 lead into halftime.

The Pirates return home to host Providence on Wednesday, before traveling to No. 1 Villanova next Sunday.

The Blue Demons have a week off to regroup, before playing at Butler on Saturday.

--Field Level Media