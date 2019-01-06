Strus leads DePaul past Seton Hall in matinee

Max Strus scored 21 points to lead five DePaul players in double figures and lift the host Blue Demons to a 75-74 victory against Seton Hall in a Big East matinee on Sunday afternoon.

DePaul (9-5, 1-2) withstood a number of runs from the Pirates down the stretch, with Shavar Reynolds’ missed 3-point shot with two seconds to play finally cementing the Blue Demons’ first conference win. That came after Myles Powell drilled a leaning 3-pointer to bring the Pirates within one with 1:02 to go.

Paul Reed and Jaylen Butz each had 12 points and nine rebounds for DePaul, while Devin Gage and Femi Olujobi followed with 11 and 10 apiece.

Powell scored 16 points to lead Seton Hall (11-4, 2-1). Taurean Thompson (15 points) and Myles Cale (10) also finished in double figures.

With guard Eli Cain fighting foul trouble for much of the second half, DePaul worked to spread the ball among the rest of its rotation. Strus provided a reliable hand throughout, highlighted by a four-point play with to push the advantage back to nine points at the 14:49 mark.

Thompson helped keep the Pirates afloat, though, scoring 11 points in a 2:56 span to help Seton Hall draw within 60-57 with 9:14 to go. The Pirates again cut the Blue Demons’ lead to three points with 5:16 to play, but Gage responded with a trey from the top of the key at the 4:46 mark.

DePaul took control with a 15-0 run over a span of 5:05 midway through the first half, turning a tie game into a 30-15 contest. Reed scored seven points during the surge as part of an efficient first half in which he shot 6-for-7 from the field and scored all 12 of his points. Strus added five points in the run, drilling a 3-pointer at the start before adding a dunk on an assist from Reed.

Seton Hall responded from the drought, however, rallying to within 38-33 at the break despite a 1-for-12 effort from long range in the first 20 minutes

The Blue Demons snapped a two-game losing streak at Wintrust Arena after earning victories in their first eight home games of the season.

—Field Level Media